Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Makes Internet Nostalgic, Impresses With Jokes, '2-3 Punch Lines Are Enough'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Son Of Sardaar 2 makers dropped its trailer on July 11, building the excitement for Ajay Devgn's comedy drama. Ahead of July 25 release, the second part of the Son of Sardaar franchise introduces Mrunal Thakur as the new leading lady.

The 2-minute 59-seconds trailer opens with a question,“Will he survive Scotland?" Teasing with Ajay and Mrunal Thakur love story, the trailer features several popular one-liners from the first instalment such as "Just Joking" and“Kadi Hass Bhi Liya Karo.”

| Kerala schools adopt revolutionary seating order inspired by Mollywood movie Watch Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer here:

Set in Punjab and Scotland, the film features Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Ravi Kishan and Kubbra Sait.

| Superman movie audience reaction: 'Tossed around like a ragdoll' Social media reaction

A flurry of reactions flooded online as one excited netizen stated,“Circus 2.0 loading. Can't match 1% vibe of previous Son of Sardar movie.”

A second user remarked,“RIP Mukul Dev ji(Tony). This film was his last film to give him tribute. We will miss you sir.”

A third user commented,“Nothing can beat the first part of the Son of Sardaar."

| The Mummy: Cast members of the 1999 movie return for 2025 reunion

A fourth user replied,“Dear Bollywood , stop making these forcefully loud comedy movies which is not funny at all."

A fifth user wrote,“2-3 punch lines are enough for people to come to theatre.”

Vijay Kumar Arora directorial movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. Alongside Ajay Devgn, the star cast features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev in key roles.