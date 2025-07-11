Wanted Drug Producer Deported To India From UAE: CBI
Kubbawala Mustafa, the wanted drugs manufacturer, was brought from the UAE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, escorted by a four-member team of state police.
“The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Kubbawala Mustafa to India on Friday,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
The Mumbai police had busted a synthetic drugs manufacturing facility in Sangli where 126.141 kg of mephedrone drugs was recovered and confiscated. It is alleged that the factory was run by Mustafa from abroad, officials said.
"The subject was earlier geo-located in UAE through close follow up by CBI through Interpol with NCB-Abu Dhabi," the spokesperson said.
Mustafa was chargesheeted in Mumbai and a special court had issued an open-dated arrest warrant against him.
“The CBI got the Red Notice published through Interpol on November 25, 2024 on the request of Mumbai police. NCB-Abu Dhabi conveyed on June 19, 2025 that, their authorities have requested to send a security mission to UAE to bring back the subject to India. Subsequently a team of Mumbai police was formed to bring back the subject from the UAE,” the spokesperson said.
