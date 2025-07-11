Tajikistan Expands Industrial Base With Slate Production Plant In Penjikent

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new enterprise for the production of slate has been commissioned in the city of Penjikent, in the Sughd region of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

On a separate production line, the slate is molded and prepared for distribution. The facility's specialists and workers can produce between 4,000 and 4,500 sheets of slate per day.

Using available benefits and incentives, the entrepreneur also constructed a new plant nearby for sand and gravel production. Once operational, this plant will provide jobs for more than 20 residents of the local community.

Installation work is currently underway at the site, and the plant is expected to begin operating soon with a production capacity of 120 tons of finished products per hour.

Moreover, several other facilities were commissioned in the region, including a sand and gravel processing and concrete products plant, a lime production facility, a shoe workshop, a 48-meter road bridge in the village, a water supply system, a drinking water network, and an irrigation water supply line.

The commissioning took place within the framework of the working visit of the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the Sughd region.