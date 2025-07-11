403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, China Sign Mou To Boost Financial Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 11 (KUNA) -- The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and its Chinese counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday aimed at promoting financial cooperation, local currency settlement, central bank digital currencies, and digital innovation.
A press release by the CBE said that the agreement was signed by CBE Governor Hassan Abdullah and his Chinese counterpart Pan Gongsheng.
The MoU aims to strengthen bilateral financial cooperation, including business exchanges and information sharing in areas such as monetary policy frameworks, financial markets, and payment systems.
It will also enhance local currency settlement cooperation to promote the use of local currencies in current account transactions and direct investment between the two countries, and deepen central bank digital currency and digital innovation cooperation, including information exchange and project cooperation. (end)
aff
A press release by the CBE said that the agreement was signed by CBE Governor Hassan Abdullah and his Chinese counterpart Pan Gongsheng.
The MoU aims to strengthen bilateral financial cooperation, including business exchanges and information sharing in areas such as monetary policy frameworks, financial markets, and payment systems.
It will also enhance local currency settlement cooperation to promote the use of local currencies in current account transactions and direct investment between the two countries, and deepen central bank digital currency and digital innovation cooperation, including information exchange and project cooperation. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment