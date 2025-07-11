Indians Double Down On Investments In US Stocks Despite Volatility: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Despite volatility and chaos in the US stock market in the Q2 (April-June) period this year, Indian investors doubled down on their investments in shares of leading US companies, a report said on Friday.

The April-June quarter was anything but ordinary for the US stock market, even as the S&P 500 plummeted 13 per cent in April after President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariff shock.

The volatility spiked to crisis level before it started softening after Washington eased its stance on tariffs in mid-May. The S&P rebounded 11.7 per cent, the Nasdaq hit record highs and volatility cooled after the reciprocal tariff was paused for 90 days, according to the report by online investment platform Vested.

However, the chaos, volatility and geopolitical uncertainty did not hold back the Indian investors from doubling down on their investment in US-listed companies.

"Indian investors on Vested didn't just hold steady - they doubled down. On Vested, buy volumes jumped 20.47 per cent QoQ, AUM rose 35.4 per cent QoQ and 140 per cent YoY, and average portfolio size grew 12.6 per cent," said the platform that allows Indians to invest in US stocks.

"Most tellingly, net buying outpaced selling by 18.2 per cent, even as headline risk stayed elevated," the report informed.

Tech giants attracted most investment, with chip manufacturer Nvidia dominating the buying and selling on the platform during the period.

"Nvidia was the most traded stock overall, topping both buy and sell rankings. It captured 6.4 per cent of total buy volumes and 8.3 per cent of total sell volume, reflecting both profit-booking and buy-the-dip strategies," the firm said.

Other heavyweights like Tesla, Alphabet, AMD, and Apple followed closely in volume, but the standout was Alphabet, the parent company of Google, which recorded the highest net inflows, alongside a 113 per cent QoQ surge in unique investors.

Beyond tech stocks, healthcare leaders like UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) saw over 500 per cent growth in investor additions, the report said.

As per the report, ETFs were the vehicle of choice for diversification in Q2. Index ETFs like QQQM, QQQ, and VOO led the way. SOXX, a semiconductor industry ETF,a also saw a sharp uptick in interest.