Finance Minister Inaugurates New Board Of Agricultural Development Bank

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has inaugurated a new Board of Directors for the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), with a call on the members to stay true to the bank's core mandate of championing Ghana's agricultural transformation.
At a brief ceremony to formally induct the board, the Minister underscored the critical role of agriculture in national development, noting that no country can achieve sustainable growth without a vibrant and resilient agricultural sector.
“I have therefore tasked the new board to remain focused and guided by their primary mandate - serving Ghana's agricultural sector,” he stated.
In a significant announcement, Dr. Ato Forson assured the new board and management of plans to recapitalize the Agricultural Development Bank in 2026.
This move, he explained, is aimed at strengthening ADB's financial position to better support farmers, agribusinesses, and agricultural value chain initiatives.
The newly inaugurated board is chaired by Mr. Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, with Mr. Edward Ato Sarpong serving as Managing Director.
Other distinguished members include:
. Hon. Andrew Dari Chiwitey
. Mr. Siisi Essuman-Ocran
. Hon. Dr. E. Prince Arhin
. Hon. Misbahu Mahama Adams
. Wing Commander Samuel J.A. Allotey
. Mr. Courage Akanwunge Asabagna
Mr. Abdul Nasir M. Saani
