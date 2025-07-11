Civil Society Leaders Applaud Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio's Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Chairmanship, Present Honorary Plaque

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

A cross-section of members of the West Africa Civil Society Network, Sierra Leone Chapter, has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio to extend a message of goodwill and offer their congratulations on his recent election as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the Thematic Lead for Education in the Sierra Leone Chapter, Mr. Alphonso Manley, conveyed the network's admiration and support for President Bio's leadership.

“Your Excellency, we are here today to congratulate you on your election as Chairman of ECOWAS. We want to assure you of our full commitment and readiness to work side by side with you during your tenure in achieving your objectives,” he stated.

Presenting a plaque in honour of the President's dedication and commitment to elevating Sierra Leone's global standing, the Chairman of the Sierra Leone Chapter, Mr. William Sao Lamin, expressed appreciation on behalf of civil society.

“Today, on behalf of the Civil Society Network, we present this plaque as a symbol of your dedication and commitment to service. You have positioned Sierra Leone on the global map, and we are proud of your leadership,” he remarked.

In his response, President Bio thanked the delegation for their kind gesture and noted the significance of collective achievement.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude for this congratulatory message. This is a collective celebration of what we can accomplish when we build synergy and work together as nations. It has always been my promise to raise Sierra Leone to greater heights, that's why today we lead ECOWAS and have a membership of the United Nations Security Council,” the President stated.

He emphasized that such milestones are the result of shared national vision and belief, adding:“This is a fulfilled promise to my country.”

President Bio also used the occasion to encourage civil society organizations to serve as goodwill ambassadors for Sierra Leone.

“We should all be proud as a nation and promote the positive image of Sierra Leone. There is so much happening that should give us hope. As long as we continue to work together as partners in development, we will move this country forward. Your congratulations today are for all of us. Wherever I go, I will represent you and continue to inspire you and many others,” he concluded.

