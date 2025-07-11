403
Applied Systems Integrates Rpost Registered Emailtm For Secure, Legally Verifiable Communications
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Applied Systems has integrated RPost's Registered EmailTM service into its TAMOnline and VisionOnline agency management systems, enabling insurance agents and brokers to securely send, encrypt, and legally prove the delivery and content of critical communications. This partnership strengthens data protection by providing HIPAA-compliant email capabilities that ensure the safe transmission of personal information such as Social Security numbers and financial details. Agents can now send legally admissible Registered EmailTM messages directly from Outlook, receive a Registered ReceiptTM as proof, and seamlessly store it in client files through drag-and-drop functionality.
This enhancement also includes RPost's e-signature solution, allowing clients to electronically sign documents, streamlining workflows and eliminating mailing costs.“We're improving privacy compliance and efficiency while gaining legal protection,” said Stuart Durland of Seely-Durland Inc. As data privacy enforcement intensifies, RPost's verifiable encryption gives Applied Systems users critical compliance assurance. The service is now available for TAMOnline, VisionOnline, and EpicOnline users, including those hosting systems on their own servers.
