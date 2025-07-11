Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Imposes 35 Pct Tariffs On Canada As Of Aug.


2025-07-11 05:05:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 11 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose a 35 percent tariff on Canadian goods starting from next August.
In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and posted on the Truth Social platform late Thursday, Trump even warned that if Canada decided to raise its tariffs on Washington, this percentage would be raised.
The U.S. president defended that the new tariff was due to "Canada's failure" to stop the flow of fentanyl into the US.
"If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with Your Country," Trump said.
However, Trump said, ""As you are aware, there will be no tariff if Canada, or companies within your country, decide to build or manufacture products within the United States." (end)
