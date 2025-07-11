Brian Lara REACTS To Wiaan Mulder Opting Not To Chase His 400-Run Record In Tests

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has revealed that legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara encouraged him to go for the record of the highest individual score in Test cricket, after Mulder finished unbeaten on 367 in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Mulder, who captained South Africa in the absence of regular skipper Temba Bavuma, stunned the cricketing world with his attacking knock. At lunch on Day Two, he was on 367 not out when he made the bold decision to declare the innings, falling just 33 runs short of Lara's iconic 400 not out, scored against England in Antigua in 2004.

Mulder kept Lara's record the way it should be

"Brian Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be," Mulder had said after declaring the innings, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

He later revealed that Lara had different views as innings now stands as the highest individual score by a South African in Test cricket and the fifth-highest overall in the format's history.

Lara wanted Mulder to break his record

After the match, Mulder shared that Lara had personally spoken to him and expressed surprise that he didn't push on to surpass the record.

"Brian Lara told me that I should have tried to break the record," Mulder said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"It was quite something hearing that from him. He's a legend of the game, and his 400 is still one of the greatest feats in cricket," he added.

"Now that things have settled a little bit, I've chatted a little bit to Brian Lara," Mulder told SuperSport, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"He said to me I'm creating my own legacy, and I should have gone for it. He said records are there to be broken and he wishes if I'm ever in that position again, I actually go and score more than what he had," he added.

"That was an interesting point of view from his side, but I still believe I did the right thing and respecting the game is the most important part for me," he noted.

'Legends keep the really big scores'

South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad also had a say in the matter.

Shukri told him,“Listen, let the legends keep the really big scores.”

The declaration proved to be a tactical masterstroke, as South Africa went on to dominate the match, dismissing Zimbabwe twice and wrapping up victory inside three days by an innings and 236 runs.

Mulder's blistering 367 left Zimbabwe's bowling attack toothless

In Bulawayo, Mulder found the formula to thrive in the number three role and decimated Zimbabwe's toothless bowling attack in the first four sessions. He made Zimbabwe regret their decision to bowl after winning the toss by toying with their field.

He bustled for runs and offered no clemency to the hosts. The memorable show put up by Mulder was laced with a staggering 49 and four towering maximums, the second-highest boundaries count in a Test innings behind John Edrich's 57.

He exploited Zimbabwe's misfiring tactics to blaze his way to the fifth-highest individual score in Test cricket's history and the highest since Mahela Jayawardene's swashbuckling 374 at Colombo in 2006.