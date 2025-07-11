RSS Chief's 'Retire At 75' Remark Triggers Buzz Around PM Modi's Future

In Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment on stepping aside at 75 has sparked political speculation as PM Modi approaches the same age this September. Speaking at a book release in memory of Moropant Pingle, Bhagwat said, 'At 75, you should stop and make way for others.' Opposition leaders jumped on the remark, questioning if it signals a leadership shift within the Sangh Parivar or beyond.

