RSS Chief's 'Retire At 75' Remark Triggers Buzz Around PM Modi's Future


2025-07-11 05:01:35
In Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment on stepping aside at 75 has sparked political speculation as PM Modi approaches the same age this September. Speaking at a book release in memory of Moropant Pingle, Bhagwat said, 'At 75, you should stop and make way for others.' Opposition leaders jumped on the remark, questioning if it signals a leadership shift within the Sangh Parivar or beyond.

