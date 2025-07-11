MG M9 Limousine MPV: Top 5 Reasons It's Turning Heads In 2025

The MG M9, a premium electric MPV, is set to debut on July 21st. Boasting luxurious features like Presidential seats with massage and individual touchscreens, advanced technology, and a powerful electric motor, the M9 aims to redefine MPV segment.

MG plans to enter the premium and luxury market with the M9, which will be the first model in this range. Although reservations for the MPV had begun in May, the MG M9's formal debut is set for July 21. Here is what this new electric MPV will have to offer before to its formal launch:

Dimensions

The MG M9's dimensions are 5200 mm in length, 2000 mm in width, and 3200 mm in wheelbase. The M9 features thin DRLs as part of its split lighting system. The M9 has 19-inch wheels as well. The integrated taillight setup is also present on the back.

The M9's electrically powered back doors glide open, and the rear seat is, naturally, the main emphasis. The back seats are known as Presidential seats and are arranged like captain's seats. The chairs offer a fold-out ottoman design, heating, cooling, and massage capabilities. Individual touchscreens can be used to control these functionalities. Additional amenities include a panoramic sunroof, a manual sunshade, a boss mode to free up even more room, and more.

Interiors and features

V2L and V2V, Level 2 Adas, seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, all-around disc brakes, LED lighting, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, a JBL audio system, front electric seats with massage and heating/ventilation, a single-pane sunroof, and even a digital IRVM and air filter are among the features of the M9.

The M9 will have a single motor with 245 horsepower and 350 Nm and a 548 km range, as well as a 90kwh NMC battery pack. A DC fast charger takes 90 minutes to charge, whereas an AC fast charger takes 10 hours. There has a 55-liter frunk in addition to 945-liter boot capacity.

Where will it be sold?

The MG M9 would be sold through 30 MG Select dealerships. They are calling it the Presidential Limousine, which will come loaded with all the features. In terms of colours, MG will offer the M9 luxury electric MPV in Metal Black, Pearl Lustre White, and Concrete Grey shades.

MG will be assembled here in India. The manufacturer is aiming to position the M9 against the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire, and we assume that this strategy would help them in pricing the car aggressively.