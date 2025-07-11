Visit To Japan By Hon. Mr. James MARAPE, Prime Minister Of The Independent State Of Papua New Guinea

Hon. Mr. James MARAPE, Prime Minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea will visit Japan from July 20 to 23, 2025 to attend Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

