Visit To Japan By Hon. Mr. James MARAPE, Prime Minister Of The Independent State Of Papua New Guinea


2025-07-11 05:00:36
Hon. Mr. James MARAPE, Prime Minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea will visit Japan from July 20 to 23, 2025 to attend Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

  • During his stay in Japan, Prime Minister Marape will participate in the National Day Event of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, as an official guest of the Government of Japan.
  • This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Papua New Guinea. The Government of Japan hopes that this visit will further strengthen the friendly relations between Japan and Papua New Guinea.

    (Reference) Prime Minister Marape's previous visit to Japan

    • July 2024 Attending the 10th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM10)
    September 2022 Attending the State Funeral for the late Prime Minister ABE Shinzo

    And other occasions

    Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

