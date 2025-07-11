Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Nigerian Foreign Minister
HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received Thursday a telephone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.
The call addressed the two countries' cooperation relations and means to bolster them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
