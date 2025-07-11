Former Chelsea FC And Swedish National Team Goalkeeper, Zećira Mušović, Teams Up With SKF To Celebrate A Week Of Football

SKF teams up with world renowned football player Zećira Mušović, Swedish national team goalie, recently returned from Chelsea FC, and signed by Malmö FF. She will join SKF during Gothia Cup this summer.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has been fighting friction since 1907. Exactly 100 years later, SKF came up with another initiative - Meet the World. The Meet the World tournaments, which lead to a place in Gothia Cup for the winning teams, are held in 15-25 countries where SKF operates.

Zećira Mušović will meet with the more than 400 kids SKF brings to Gothia Cup in Sweden, through the Groups Meet the World-initiative when they come together in Gothenburg city.

"The Meet the World initiative goes well with my thoughts on how sports break down barriers, unite people and let kids meet and celebrate together, in a forum where not much else matter. Through my career I have followed my dreams, and I want to encourage kids to dream big and truly feel that dreams can and do come true", says Zećira Mušović.

The initiative opens doors for young players who might not otherwise have the chance to travel and compete internationally. Since 2007 over 5,000 young people have been able to join Gothia Cup, the largest international youth football tournament in the world, through the Meet the World tournaments.

This year SKF is supporting 22 Meet the World teams from 19 countries - nine girls teams, 10 boys teams and three Special Olympics teams will participate in the tournament.

"This is crucial for SKF and represents a joint commitment to inclusion and equality with Gothia Cup," says Rickard Gustafsson, President and CEO.

During the tournament, the SKF Arena hosts matches in the middle of Gothenburg city. A new attendance record was set in 2024, when more than 10,000 people gathered in the expanded arena. This year, SKF continues to run interviews and commentaries from an on-site studio. With Zećira Mušović, amongst others.

"As main sponsor to Gothia Cup our mission is to give young people the opportunity to take part of not only the world's largest youth football tournament but also open a gateway to new experiences and lifelong friendships and possibilities. That is why SKF is arranging Meet the World for the 18th year in a row", says Rickard Gustafsson, President and CEO.

Media are welcome to join

Zećira Mušović will participate in an interview at SKF Arena at Heden, Gothenburg, on Monday the 14th of July , before nominating the most valuable player after the football match starting at 14.30CET, where G17 team Urawa Red Diamonds meets Lyn Fotball.

Fact Meet the world and Gothia cup



The Gothia Cup is the world's largest and most international youth football (soccer) tournament, held annually in Gothenburg, Sweden. It was founded in 1975 and has since become a global event that brings together young players from all over the world.

The purpose of Meet the World is to give teams the opportunity to participate in Gothia Cup, fostering global connections and understanding. Since its inception, SKF has assisted over 5,000 players from 260 pre-tournaments make the journey to Gothenburg. For many, it's their first time traveling abroad, and SKF is dedicated to making this experience as enriching as possible.

Key facts about the Gothia Cup:



Participants: Over 1,900 teams from around 75+ countries typically take part each year.

Age groups: Boys and girls aged 11 to 18 compete in various age categories.

Duration: The tournament takes place 13-19 July, 2025 in Gothenburg.

Venues: Matches are played across many fields in and around Gothenburg, with the opening ceremony held at Ullevi Stadium, creating a World Cup-like atmosphere. Purpose: Beyond competition, the Gothia Cup promotes friendship, cultural exchange, and global unity through sport.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Karin Markhede, PR Manager

mobile: 46 707-588 730; e-mail: [email protected]

