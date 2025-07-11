FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMEDY“WE COULD STILL BE PEN PALS”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the dramedy WE COULD STILL BE PEN PALS, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting July 11, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the dramedy WE COULD STILL BE PEN PALS, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting July 11, 2025.

WE COULD STILL BE PEN PALS is a dramedy about a cynical relationship therapist, who takes over her late grandmother's pen pal correspondent to find purpose in healing another's relationships, as long as her recipient never discovers her true identity. 5th grade is hard; but graduating 5th grade and leaving for middle school is harder. Damien is sorry to be leaving Mrs. Lewis, his favorite teacher, behind. However, she suggests they remain "pen pals" so he can still write to her about his new school and experiences. Years pass as their writing continues, and as a senior in college, struggling with career choices and girlfriend troubles, Damien rediscovers his old letters. He begins writing again to his old teacher, unknowing that she has recently passed away. Her granddaughter, Lindsey, receives one of Damien's letters to her late grandmother, and finds herself unable to write back to him with the truth of the situation. Instead, she decides to try to help. This unlikely friendship between a man too scared of the future, and a woman scared to commit to her present, will teach them both what it means to be confident in themselves, and what they seek in another partner.

Written and directed by Juliet Lucas, WE COULD STILL BE PEN PALS was produced by Lydia Wills and Markus Kashouh. The featured cast includes: DonnaKelli Barnett ('Mrs. Lewis/DonnaKelli'), Alec Dean Boeschen ('Damien'), Sára Gellért ('Secretary'), Shay Anuhea ('Stacy'), and River Downing ('Young Damien').

“WE COULD STILL BE PEN PALS is a friendship story about relationships,” said filmmaker Juliet Lucas.“This movie is about the discovery of what we truly want and need in a partner, and what we are willing to sacrifice.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire WE COULD STILL BE PEN PALS directly with filmmaker Juliet Lucas.

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

