'Greet And Go': Dubai Airports Announces New Smart Pickup Service
Dubai Airports has launched DXB Greet & Go, moving away with the traditional guest paging and replacing it with a smart pickup service at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3.
With DXB Greet & Go, guests arriving at Terminal 3 can simply scan a unique QR code at the designated kiosk to view details of their assigned driver and vehicle, including parking location and car registration number. This is designed for guests arriving in Dubai with pre-booked hotel, limousine, or tour operator services, this new solution replaces traditional guest paging with a seamless, technology-enabled experience.
After scanning the QR, guests are verified and assisted by on-ground staff to their assigned driver, vehicle, and designated pickup area.
Located in the Arrivals area of Terminal 3, DXB said the“new process reduces congestion, improves the flow of guests, and creates a more professional welcome experience.”
“DXB Greet & Go is part of our continued efforts to make every step of the journey at DXB more efficient and enjoyable. By modernising the way guests are received in the Arrivals area, we are helping our partners deliver a smarter and more personalised welcome, while easing footfall and improving operational flow within the terminal,” said Essa Al Shamsi, DXB senior vice president of terminal operations.
The service is available to licensed hotels, limousine service providers, and tour operators in Dubai. Businesses can register their drivers and vehicles on the DXB Greet & Go portal and send guests a personalised QR code before their arrival.
