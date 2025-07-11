IEEE Standards Commitment To Advancing AI Governance Includes Impactful Contributions To New International AI Standards...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and its IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) announced today that its portfolio of over 100 global AI-related standards is included in the new International AI Standards Exchange. This Exchange is a centralized repository of international AI standards with the aim to foster collaboration and responsible AI development worldwide.

IEEE and its AI global standards were recognized in the 2024 United Nations AI Advisory Body's Report, Governing AI for Humanity , which created the impetus for the AI Standards Exchange. Due to its impactful AI standards and related work, IEEE, a major standards body, was included as a partner in the establishment of the Exchange.

IEEE President and CEO Kathleen Kramer, who is speaking at the AI for Good Summit this year at the High-Level AI Standards Panel, shares,“IEEE's mission of advancing technology for the benefit of humanity is foundational to our institution and our communities. The work of IEEE SA illustrates how direct, inclusive collaboration throughout the global community can make a substantial impact. By having our standards included in the International AI Standards Exchange, we are reinforcing efforts to make IEEE AI standards and guidance easily discoverable and accessible to policymakers, developers, regulators, and other stakeholders seeking trusted, open, and collaborative processes and high-integrity resources to help advance globally interoperable and trusted AI systems.”

IEEE SA is a leader in addressing the challenges of AI and autonomous systems. IEEE SA's AI ecosystem includes ongoing groundbreaking work and programs such as:



The IEEE 7000TM standards series addresses ethical and societal considerations in AI and autonomous systems, including transparency, privacy, algorithmic bias, and accountability.

The Ethically Aligned Design (EAD) Framework , which has inspired global discussions on human rights and ethics in AI, informed various AI principles, including those of the OECD, as well as aspects of the UN Global Digital Compact, and continues to serve as a strong and relevant foundation as AI technologies and use evolve.

IEEE CertifAIEdTM , a personnel credentialing and product certification program that evaluates AI systems for transparency, accountability, and the reduction of bias, provides organizations with credible evidence of responsible AI practices. It addresses criteria including algorithmic bias, ethical transparency, privacy, and accountability, and is compatible with upcoming regulations such as the EU AI Act. This program was developed to align with global regulations being considered or implemented in the United States, China, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other jurisdictions. The Technology Policy Collaborative (TPC) , a program that provides collaborative spaces where government bodies and policy makers can address technology innovation and its impact and develop practically-oriented and adaptive frameworks, solutions and fresh governance approaches that can facilitate benefits of technology.

“IEEE SA is a globally recognized and respected standardization body, offering multiple pathways to achieve consensus while adhering to the WTO principles," says Alpesh Shah, IEEE SA Managing Director.“A unique aspect of IEEE SA is that its collective global intelligence can be applied contextually in a national, regional, or international context. We delivered on the requested contribution to the Exchange due to the global nature of the work and its meaningful and ongoing impact, in this case, in the field of AI systems.”

The work of IEEE communities continues to receive recognition in the AI field. Examples include the JRC Report on AI Standardization, enablement of CertifAIEd(TM) assessors to support assessment of client's AI systems, manufacturer certifications, and government and NGO training. These have coalesced to help enable the realization of the request outlined in the UN AI Governance report and offer standardization and implementation options where gaps exist.

About the IEEE Standards Association

IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) is a collaborative organization where innovators raise the world's standards for technology. IEEE SA provides a globally open, consensus-building environment and platform that empowers people to work together in the development of leading-edge, market-relevant technology standards, and industry solutions shaping a better, safer and sustainable world.

About the IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization and is a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at .

