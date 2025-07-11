Air Arabia Reinitiates Sharjahdamascus Flights

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Air Arabia has recommenced double daily non‐stop flights between Sharjah and Damascus from 10 July 2025, marking a pivotal renewal of air connectivity between the UAE and Syria. The low‐cost carrier's decision, following a suspension since 2012, responds to rising demand and broader regional diplomatic easing.

The carrier's reinstated schedule includes two early departures from Sharjah at 04:15 and 10:45, landing in Damascus at 06:30 and 13:00, respectively. Return services depart Damascus at 07:30 and 14:00, arriving in Sharjah at approximately 11:40 and 18:10 local time. Utilising Airbus A320s and A321s, Air Arabia's fleet will provide in‐flight entertainment via 'SkyTime', on‐board dining through 'SkyCafe', and loyalty benefits under its 'Air Rewards' programme.

During a launch ceremony at Sharjah International Airport, attendees included Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, and Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, indicating the route's strategic significance. A reception at Damascus International Airport featured UAE Ambassador Hasan Ahmed Mohammed Sulaiman Alshehhi and Syria's Chargé d'Affaires Ziad Yahya Zaher Edin.

CEO Al Ali emphasised the route's importance in serving the substantial Syrian diaspora in the UAE, estimated at over 350,000 individuals, and facilitating enhanced travel for business, tourism, and family visits. He remarked,“This route holds particular significance in serving the Syrian diaspora in the region and meeting the growing travel demand between the UAE and Syria.” The airline anticipates this service will bolster trade ties, with bilateral trade having reached US $680 million in 2024-a 23 percent increase over 2023.

Air Arabia's restoring of direct flights aligns with a wider trend of regional airlines re‐engaging Syria. Emirates is scheduled to recommence services to Damascus from 16 July, expanding to daily flights by October. Flydubai resumed operations on 26 June. Additionally, national carrier Syrian Air has restarted several regional services since January, while Qatar Airways reinstated a Doha‐Damascus route in early January. Turkish budget airline Anadolu Jet launched flights from Istanbul and Ankara in April.

Damascus International Airport itself underwent closure during an opposition offensive in December 2024, later reopening with limited commercial flights. Full international traffic resumed in January 2025, with renovation support from Turkey in February.

The renewal of these services carries deeper geopolitical significance, reflecting a subtle shift in diplomatic engagement with Syria. In April, the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority formally lifted suspensions on flights to Syria, and UAE‐Syrian ministerial talks have since addressed aviation, banking, and consular matters.

Travel agents and industry analysts have interpreted the move as a calculated expansion of Air Arabia's network, offering cost‐conscious alternatives to Gulf‐Europe‐Syria itineraries, especially for the UK and Europe‐based Syrian diaspora. The airline's fare structure and twice‐daily service are expected to attract both long‐standing diaspora links and emerging trade flows.

Independent aviation analysts note that Air Arabia's streamlined operations, lean cost base, and digital platform-covering bookings via website, app, call centre, and travel agencies-are key competitive advantages. The company now serves more than 90 global destinations, including recent additions such as Sochi, Prague, and expansion within Russia and Europe.

Despite the optimism, security concerns remain. Damascus Airport was only partially reopened in January, and while the civil aviation authority has announced upgrades, full operational stability depends on infrastructure restoration and geopolitical calm. Some observers caution that air travel to Syria may still face intermittent regulatory or safety challenges, advising prospective travellers to monitor advisories and airlines' updates closely.

Nevertheless, the resumption of the Sharjah–Damascus route represents a turning point for mobility in the region. By restoring a decade‐long link, Air Arabia reinforces its position as a catalyst for regional integration and economic exchange, while filling a transport gap for displaced communities and traders across the Gulf.

