Ten Tips For A Healthy Summer Garden

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) The summer months bring warmth, sunshine and long perfect days. These conditions are great for enjoying your garden , but with the seasons, benefits also come from challenges. Those soaring temperatures you'd love to sunbathe in and lead to burnout plants. An increasing number of pests can lead to destroyed vegetables, and the dry soil can threaten your plant's growth.

You want to keep your garden healthy, thriving and beautiful even through the hottest months of the year, which means that you need to take a more proactive approach. So here are 10 practical tips to help you to maintain the lush and productive vibrant summer garden.

Image source: Pexels

Keep it tidy. Clutter and plant debris can hide pests, reduced air flow and harbour disease. Regular cleanups not only keep your garden looking good, but promote plant health too. A battery powered leaf blower can make light work of clearing fallen leaves, spent blossoms and debris from paths and beds without the noise and fumes of gas powered tools. Removing dead plant material also helps to prevent mildew and mould growth, especially in humid conditions. A tidy garden is much easier to water monitor and maintain, so never underestimate the value of a regular cleanup.Water wisely, but be consistent. Summer heat can quickly dry out your soil, especially in containers or raised beds. It's tempting to water more frequently. The key is deep, infrequent watering that encourages strong root systems. If you water early in the morning or late in the evening, you'll reduce evaporation. You could choose to use soaker hoses or drip irrigation systems for even moisture distribution, too. Focus the water at the base of the plants rather than the leaves to prevent that mould and mildew growth, and avoid shallower watering where you can. On top of all of this, keep it consistent. Water at the same times of day if you choose to go every day.Mulch. A thick layer of mulch is one of the best allies you could have in your summer gardening. It keeps the soil cool, reduces water loss and suppresses weeds. Organic mulch such as bark chips, straw or compost also improve soil structure as it breaks down. You should apply 2 to 4 inches of mulch around your plants, but take care not to pile it up against stems or trunks. In vegetable beds, mulch between the rows to retain moisture and improve the yield, but don't forget to refresh your mulch layer if it starts to thin out mid season.Feed your plants the right nutrients. Intense summer growth means that your plants are working hard and may need a little extra nutrition. Choose fertilizers that are suited to your plants, with high nitrogen for leafy greens, phosphorus rich ones for flowering plants. Balanced and slow release fertilizers keep your garden well fed through the summer growing seasons. Tea or seaweed extract as compost can be applied for a natural boost, but avoid over fertilizing in heat waves. Stressed out plants can be more sensitive to high salt concentrations.Deadhead and prune. If you want more blooms over the summer, then you need to make sure that you are deadheading them. Spent flowers can sap energy from your plants and signal that their blooming cycle is complete. Removing faded blooms encourages annuals and perennials to produce more flowers instead. Likewise, pruning unruly or overgrown plants improves air circulation, reduces disease risk, and shapes growth. When you stay on top of trimming and deadheadin , you'll keep your garden looking vibrant and encourage continued blooming. See also Waterfront Real Estate in the Gulf: From Prestige to Practicality

Image source: Pexels

Stay on top of pest control. Warm weather brings an uptick in pest activity. Aphids, white flies and beetles can quickly multiply, and no one wants to deal with spider mites if they can avoid it. Check your plants regularly for signs of pests like chewed leaves or sticky residues. Insecticidal soaps or neem oil can be used for organic control, but you could also introduce beneficial insects like ladybugs or lacewings. Early intervention when it comes to pest control is key because the longer the pests are left, the harder they are to control.Do your weeding often. Weeds do not take a summer break . They compete with your garden plants for water, nutrients and space, and pulling a few weeds each time you visit your garden is much more manageable than letting them take over. By regularly removing the weeds, you'll keep your garden tidy and ensure that your plants don't have to fight for resources with each other.Do what you can to support your plants. As plants grow larger and heavier with fruit or flowers, they may need extra support. Tomatoes, beans and climbing vines all benefit from cages, trellises or steaks to keep them upright and healthy. Check the support weekly to adjust tyres or add reinforcements as the plants grow, because proper support keeps your garden looking neat and prevents broken stems.Be aware of heat stress. Extreme heat can cause your plants to wilt, yellow, or even drop leaves. Some signs of heat stress include curling or scorched leaves, dry or cracking soil, premature flower drop, and more. You can help them to cope by providing temporary shade with clothes, netting or garden umbrellas and avoiding transplanting or pruning during peak heat.Keep yourself comfortable and safe. Gardening in the summer can be rewarding, but it can take a toll on your health. Stay safe by gardening earlier in the day or later when the temperatures are cooler and wearing a wide brimmed hat, sunglasses and sunscreen. Take regular water breaks from your gardening and use gloves to protect your hands from thorns, insects and the sun. See also Why Al Mahra Resort on Al Marjan Island Is the Smartest Investment in UAE Real Estate

Summer garden doesn't require you to be perfect, but it requires you to be consistent and thoughtful. With planning and regular care, you can create an environment where plants will thrive no matter the weather. Enjoy the time that you spend outdoors and the peace that comes with nurturing life, because that's what it's about.

