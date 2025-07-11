Raging Bull Found In Western Switzerland
No one was injured during its escape, the cantonal police told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
The bull broke through its fence on Thursday morning, triggering an alert on Alertswiss that an aggressive bull was out of control. A major search was launched, involving ten police patrols, around four wildlife wardens and a veterinary surgeon, said a spokesman for the Neuchâtel police.
+ Hikers told how to avoid scuffles with cows
The police had appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution and recommended not to approach the bull. Anyone spotting the animal was asked to report it immediately to 117.
The bull, initially described as a Charolais breed, turned out to be a brown Limousin. It will now be returned to its owner.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at
