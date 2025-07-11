Tirupati, India, Among Asia's Most Affordable Summer Destinations In 2025: Agoda

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed its list of the most budget-friendly summer destinations in Asia for June to August 2025. From cultural hubs to scenic retreats, these destinations offer travelers the chance to explore without stretching their wallets. Surabaya, Indonesia, leads the list with an average room rate of just INR 3037 per night*, making it a top choice for those eager to embrace culture and adventure this summer.

Cheapest Summer Destinations - Agoda

Surabaya is followed closely by Tirupati, India, and Hat Yai, Thailand in the top three, with average room rates of Rs. 3211 and Rs. 3385 per night, respectively. These destinations offer the perfect summer escape, combining rich culture, diverse cuisine, and picturesque settings for an unforgettable getaway.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director – India, Sri Lanka & Nepal at Agoda , shared,“It is exciting to see Tirupati featured in a diverse mix of destinations in this year's list of Asia's most affordable summer getaways. Travellers today are seeking value without compromising on cultural depth or travel ease, and many of these cities offer just that, with good connectivity, simple visa processes, and rich local experiences. Tirupati stands out as a destination that blends spiritual significance with affordability. At Agoda, we remain committed to making such meaningful journeys easier and more accessible for everyone.”

The Cheapest Summer Destinations ranking is based on average room rates in the ten most popular destinations across nine Asian markets, highlighting the most wallet-friendly options for summer travelers.

1. Surabaya, Indonesia ( Rs. 3037 average room rate per night)

Known for its rich history and vibrant culture, Surabaya offers visitors a chance to explore its historic architecture, bustling markets, and delicious street food. The city is also a gateway to nearby attractions like Mount Bromo and Madura Island.

2. Tirupati, India ( Rs. 3211 average room rate per night)

Home to the renowned Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati is a spiritual haven for many. Beyond its religious significance, the city offers a rich cultural experience with its vibrant festivals, traditional music, and delectable South Indian cuisine.

3. Hat Yai, Thailand ( Rs. 3385 average room rate per night)

Famous for its lively markets and mouthwatering street food, Hat Yai is a versatile destination that also serves as a gateway to nearby beaches and islands. The city is perfect for those looking to enjoy a mix of urban and natural attractions.

4. Dalat, Vietnam ( Rs. 3905 average room rate per night)

Nestled in the Central Highlands, Dalat is known for its cool climate, beautiful landscapes, and charming French colonial architecture. Visitors can enjoy activities like hiking, cycling, and exploring the city's vibrant flower gardens.

5. Iloilo, Philippines ( Rs. 4079 average room rate per night)

Iloilo offers a blend of historical landmarks, beautiful beaches, and a thriving food scene. Visitors can explore the city's Spanish colonial churches, enjoy local delicacies, and relax on the pristine beaches of nearby islands.

6. Kuching, Malaysia ( Rs. 4600 average room rate per night)

Kuching is a cultural gem, offering a mix of heritage sites, local cuisine, and access to natural attractions like Bako National Park. Its laid-back vibe makes it a great choice for a summer getaway.

7. Nagoya, Japan ( Rs. 7811 average room rate per night)

Nagoya offers a wealth of experiences for travelers, from the iconic Nagoya Castle to the Toyota Commemorative Museum. Food enthusiasts can savor the city's renowned hitsumabushi (grilled eel), while shoppers can enjoy unique finds in its bustling shopping districts.

8. Kaohsiung, Taiwan ( Rs. 7811 average room rate per night)

Kaohsiung is a vibrant port city with a mix of cultural landmarks, night markets, and scenic spots like Lotus Pond. It's an excellent destination for those looking to experience the charm of southern Taiwan.

9. Daejeon, South Korea ( Rs. 8072 average room rate per night)

Daejeon offers a mix of modern attractions and natural beauty, with highlights like the Expo Science Park and Yuseong Hot Springs. Its parks and museums make it a great destination for families and solo travelers alike.

With over 5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available, Agoda makes it easy to plan the perfect summer getaway. Visit Agoda/deals or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.

About The Data

To create the rank, Agoda analyzed the average room rates of the top ten destinations across nine markets in Asia based on accommodation bookings. Bookings made between March to May 2025 with a check-in date between 1 June and 31 August 2025 were included in the analysis. Prices quoted are average prices, subject to change and cannot be guaranteed.

