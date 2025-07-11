CM Nitish Kumar Distributes Social Security Pension To 1.11 Crore Beneficiaries In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 11 (IANS) With the Assembly elections round the corner, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday disbursed social security pensions to 1.11 crore beneficiaries from his official residence in Patna, providing them with Rs 1,100 each under various state-run welfare schemes.

A total of Rs 1,227.27 crore was transferred directly to the beneficiaries' accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha were also present during the event.

“Earlier, we were providing Rs 400 as a social security pension, which has now been increased to Rs 1,100 to benefit widows, disabled persons, and senior citizens under different government schemes,” Kumar said.

Highlighting his government's efforts towards women's empowerment, the Chief Minister mentioned the 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions and the improvement in their social status.

“Earlier, the condition of women was weak, but now they wear better clothes and live life with respect. The government is constantly working to improve the standard of living of all sections of society. Our priority is to give respect and security to every section, and we are continuously working in this direction,” he added.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Kumar remarked,“Whatever has happened in the last 20 years, they have no special contribution in it. Before 2005, someone used to do something; we went there (with RJD) twice by mistake, but have these people done anything special?”

He further stated that a new era of politics would begin in Bihar, emphasising that all would move forward together on the path of development.

“We will never go here and there in the future, but will walk together for the development of the state,” he said while looking at Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Reiterating his commitment to women's uplift, Kumar said that his government has taken many important decisions and launched several schemes aimed at improving the condition of women in Bihar.