Kerala Minister's Office Staff Found Hanging In Locked Govt Quarters
The deceased, identified as Biju, was an official staff member of the State Sports Minister, V. Abdurahiman.
According to his office, Biju, who normally came on time every day, did not turn up unexpectedly in the morning.
His colleagues made several attempts to reach him on his mobile phone, which went unanswered. Following this, a few of them reached the official quarters of Biju, located in the heart of the city.
After finding the door locked from inside and no response despite several knocks, they decided to call the police. Soon, a team of police officials arrived and decided to break open the door. The room was later opened, and Biju was found hanging.
Incidentally, Biju, who hails from Wayanad, and his wife were living in the official government quarters. His wife, who was here on Thursday night, had left for Wayanad.
Even though the reason for the suicide is not known, the police have conducted a search in the flat, looking for a suicide note.
The police have now registered a case of unnatural death and commenced the probe.
While it was being reported that he had some personal issues troubling him, it is also being said that there were no issues connected to his official duties.
The body will be sent for an autopsy at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital, and the police, after getting that report, are expected to put pedal to the probe.
Once the autopsy is conducted, the body will be handed over to the family of Biju, who will take the body to his hometown in Wayanad.
As the first step, the police will check the call details of Biju and then are likely to speak to his immediate family members.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment