Mahama Receives Credentials From 5 New Envoys, Reaffirms Commitment To Global Cooperation

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday formally received the Letters of Credence from five new envoys accredited to Ghana. The presentation of credentials marks the official beginning of their diplomatic missions in the country.

Speaking after receiving the letters of credentials from the new envoys, President Mahama reiterated Ghana's commitment to deepening bilateral relations with friendly countries worldwide. He emphasised the importance of fostering mutually beneficial partnerships, particularly in the areas of trade, economic development, technical and security cooperation, as well as tourism and cultural exchanges.

The new envoys who presented their credentials are:

– Her Excellency Mrs. Maria Da Conceicao De Souse Pilar, Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal.

– His Excellency Conrad Vincent Mederic, High Commissioner of The Republic of Seychelles.

– His Excellency Citizen Jesús Albert Garcia, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

– His Excellency Gonfouli Souariba, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad.

– His Excellency Maximin Mangoualamangoye, High Commissioner of the Republic of Gabon.

President Mahama extended his felicitations to the envoys on their appointments and expressed confidence that their presence in Ghana would contribute significantly to solidifying existing friendships and exploring new avenues for cooperation between Ghana and their respective countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.