Mahama Receives Credentials From 5 New Envoys, Reaffirms Commitment To Global Cooperation
President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday formally received the Letters of Credence from five new envoys accredited to Ghana. The presentation of credentials marks the official beginning of their diplomatic missions in the country.
Speaking after receiving the letters of credentials from the new envoys, President Mahama reiterated Ghana's commitment to deepening bilateral relations with friendly countries worldwide. He emphasised the importance of fostering mutually beneficial partnerships, particularly in the areas of trade, economic development, technical and security cooperation, as well as tourism and cultural exchanges.
The new envoys who presented their credentials are:
– Her Excellency Mrs. Maria Da Conceicao De Souse Pilar, Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal.
– His Excellency Conrad Vincent Mederic, High Commissioner of The Republic of Seychelles.
– His Excellency Citizen Jesús Albert Garcia, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.
– His Excellency Gonfouli Souariba, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad.
– His Excellency Maximin Mangoualamangoye, High Commissioner of the Republic of Gabon.
President Mahama extended his felicitations to the envoys on their appointments and expressed confidence that their presence in Ghana would contribute significantly to solidifying existing friendships and exploring new avenues for cooperation between Ghana and their respective countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment