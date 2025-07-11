403
Brazil's B3 Faces Tariff Shock As Trade Frictions Hit Market Confidence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Bovespa Index closed at 136,743 points on July 10, 2025, as official market data confirmed a sharp decline of 0.54%. The day's trading reflected the impact of new U.S. tariffs on Brazilian exports, which triggered immediate risk aversion among investors.
The announcement of a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, set to take effect in August, led to a broad sell-off in sectors most exposed to international trade.
Market participants responded to the tariff news by reducing positions in financials, aerospace, and companies heavily reliant on foreign revenue. Embraer, with sixty percent of its revenue tied to the U.S., saw its shares fall by 3.7%.
Itau Unibanco and Cosan also registered losses exceeding three percent, as investors reassessed the risks tied to trade and fiscal uncertainty.
Meanwhile, commodity-focused firms such as Marfrig and CSN benefited from sector rotation, with Marfrig gaining over six percent due to strong global protein demand.
Trading volume increased as prices fell, confirming that the market's move had conviction. ETF outflows from Brazil-focused funds accelerated, as global investors shifted assets away from emerging markets facing heightened volatility.
The breadth of the market showed more decliners than advancers, underlining the risk-off sentiment. Macroeconomic fundamentals added to the pressure.
Brazil's inflation rate decelerated in June, but the Selic rate remained elevated at 15%, which continued to weigh on domestic consumption and investment.
Technical Indicators Signal Bearish Momentum
The country's fiscal deficit, projected at R$104 billion for 2025, and a debt-to-GDP ratio above 76% raised concerns about the sustainability of public finances. GDP growth expectations for 2025 fell to 2.3%, marking a slowdown from the previous year.
Technical analysis of the daily chart revealed a short-term downtrend, with the index failing to hold above the 138,000 level. The price closed below key short-term moving averages, while the Relative Strength Index dropped to 44.98, approaching oversold conditions but not yet signaling a reversal.
The MACD indicator confirmed bearish momentum, with a negative crossover and a declining histogram. Bollinger Bands showed the price nearing the lower band, suggesting increased volatility and possible support in the 136,000 to 135,350 range.
The four-hour chart reinforced the bearish outlook, with the RSI at 38.68 indicating more pronounced oversold conditions. The MACD remained negative, and no clear reversal signals emerged. If the index breaks below immediate support, further declines could follow.
Global markets provided little relief. U.S. equities reached record highs on strong tech performance, but European and Asian markets remained cautious. Commodity prices reflected uncertainty, with oil falling and gold rising.
The Brazilian real weakened against the dollar, reflecting capital outflows and increased risk aversion. Brazil's B3 now faces a challenging environment shaped by trade policy shocks and fragile domestic fundamentals.
Technical signals also warn of continued volatility. Investors will watch support levels closely as the market digests the new reality.
