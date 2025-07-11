Texas Flood: Mexican Rescue Heroes Stand With US Teams

A dedicated Mexican rescue team, including Topos Azteca and Fundación 911 volunteers, have joined U.S. teams in central Texas after devastating flash floods. 'We're going to be here until they tell us to leave,' said Hector Mendez. Their efforts, alongside U.S. crews, underscore unwavering solidarity during one of the deadliest floods in decades.

