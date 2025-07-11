Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Texas Flood: Mexican Rescue Heroes Stand With US Teams


2025-07-11 03:11:04
A dedicated Mexican rescue team, including Topos Azteca and Fundación 911 volunteers, have joined U.S. teams in central Texas after devastating flash floods. 'We're going to be here until they tell us to leave,' said Hector Mendez. Their efforts, alongside U.S. crews, underscore unwavering solidarity during one of the deadliest floods in decades.

