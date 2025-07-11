Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MEA Condemns Bhagwant Mann Over 'Magnesia' Jibe At PM Modi's Foreign Tour


2025-07-11 03:11:04
The Ministry of External Affairs denounced Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's mockery of PM Modi's five‐nation tour as 'irresponsible and regrettable,' stressing that state-level criticism risks straining ties with Global South nations. The MEA reaffirmed foreign policy is a central govt domain and disassociated itself from Mann's offbeat remarks.

