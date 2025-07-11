Inspiration Announces Promising Results From AMRT Remote Sensing Survey At Rottenstone North Gold / Copper Project In Saskatchewan
Figure 1. Location of Inspiration's Rottenstone North Gold Project relative to Ramp Metals Inc.'s Rush Target, the discovery drill hole (Ranger-01) at the Ranger Target, and the historical Rottenstone Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Mine, Saskatchewan.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Charles Dejardins, President of Inspiration Energy, stated, "We are very pleased with the results from the AMRT survey. Combined with our geological information and data, we now have our highest-priority drill targets. We look forward to the commencement of the drilling program to validate the data collected and begin testing these exciting targets. Ramp Metals' Rush discovery at the boundary of our Property, along with the high-priority drill targets identified nearby, gives us strong indications that we are on the right path. With junior markets at year highs and copper prices at all-time highs, this is the ideal time for us to advance our work."
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo. (APEGS #82498), an Independent Advisor to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.
The Company further reports that a group, consisting of Small Cap Canada, Market365 LLC, and Lakefront Media LLC were hired to produce a recently disseminated report for the Company at the cost of $10,000.
About Inspiration Energy Corp.
Inspiration Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, developing, and exploring high-potential resource assets. Its mission is to unlock value through strategic exploration and responsible development. The Company's flagship asset, the Rottenstone North Gold Project, is located approximately 115 kilometres north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan, and covers 4,512 hectares. It lies directly adjacent to Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP), in a geologically active region with increasing exploration interest. Inspiration is advancing the Project using a combination of conventional and proprietary technologies, including the AMRT system, to efficiently define drill targets and drive future discovery. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ ( ).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment