Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Mongolia On Nat'l Day

2025-07-11 03:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Friday a congratulatory cable to the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President of Mongolia a long and healthy life, and his country and its friendly people further prosperity. (pickup previous)
MENAFN11072025000071011013ID1109787794

