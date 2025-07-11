Qatar Participates In Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Qatar participated in the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, currently underway in the Italian capital, Rome. Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad lead the Qatari delegation to the conference.

The conference discusses several key topics, foremost among them mobilizing international support for reconstruction and reform in Ukraine, including the provision of urgent aid, implementation of rapid recovery projects, attracting investments, and effective participation in reconstruction and social revitalization, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, and social services.

Also, the Minister of State for International Cooperation attended a reception hosted yesterday by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for heads of delegations participating in the Ukraine Recovery 2025 Conference, currently underway in Rome. The reception was also attended by a number of prominent figures.

Separately, the Minister of State for International Cooperation met with the Undersecretary of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H E Maria Tripodi on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery 2025 Conference, currently underway in Rome.

Discussion during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

The two sides also discussed the State of Qatar's efforts to reunite Ukrainian children with their families, as part of its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated by the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. A host of development matters of common interest were also discussed.