Firstfarms A/S Applies For Regional Subsidy And Adjust The Expectations Upwards For The Years Result In Connection With Foot And Mouth Disease

"We have been given the opportunity to apply for a regional subsidy. It is possible to apply for subsidies for other costs, destroyed products and purchase of animals. The subsidy is expected to be between 40-55 mDKK. Of which 10 mDKK will impact profit in 2025. The full subsidy is expected to be paid out in 2025.

We have an expectation that our application will be positively received. The subsidy will, to a lesser extent, affect the result for 2025, as it is a condition for the subsidy for animals that a corresponding herd is maintained for 5 years. The subsidy for the purchase of animals is the most significant subsidy and is recognised as income when the conditions are met. As a result of starting production in 2025, as well as being able to recognise some subsidies as income in 2025, we are now adjusting our expectations upwards for the year's result – after we had to adjust downwards on 31 March as a direct consequence of the foot and mouth disease," says Chairman of the Board Asbjørn Børsting.

FirstFarms expects in 2025: