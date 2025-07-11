Firstfarms A/S Applies For Regional Subsidy And Adjust The Expectations Upwards For The Years Result In Connection With Foot And Mouth Disease
|Announced expectations 2025
|EBITDA
|EBIT
|11 July 2025 (company announcement no. 26)
|85-125 mDKK
|15-55 mDKK
|31 March 2025 (company announcement no. 17)
|70-110 mDKK
|0-40 mDKK
|13 March 2025 (company announcement no. 11)
|115-155 mDKK
|45-85 mDKK
Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S
For further information:
Please visit our website or by contacting Co-CEO Michael Hyldgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.
About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.
Attachment
-
(26) FirstFarms adjusts upwards
