Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Muraikhi Receives Phone Call From Foreign Minister Of Nigeria


2025-07-11 02:11:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received yesterday a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria H E Yusuf Maitama Tuggar. The call addressed the two countries' cooperation relations and means to bolster them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

