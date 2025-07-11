Al Muraikhi Receives Phone Call From Foreign Minister Of Nigeria
Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received yesterday a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria H E Yusuf Maitama Tuggar. The call addressed the two countries' cooperation relations and means to bolster them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.
