Building A Mainstream Hit-Song Brand: How Zhejiang Satellite TV's The Treasured Voice Season 6 Expands The Value Of Music Variety Shows

MENAFN - GetNews) “I will wait for withered trees to bud, and for new blossoms to bloom...” As China's national college entrance exam (Gaokao) approached on June 6, Zhejiang Satellite TV partnered with Xinhua News Agency to release an encouraging musical tribute titled I Will Wait. The song was co-created by music partners from The Treasured Voice Season 6-Zihongfan Huang and Yuan Zhang-alongside Xinhua journalist Binqi Lu. The campaign video has garnered over 22.4 million views across platforms.

Through this initiative, The Treasured Voice Season 6 embraced a new positioning by using music to empower public welfare efforts, drawing significant attention within and beyond the entertainment industry. The season recently concluded with remarkable results. By the final episode, the program had generated 31,071 trending topics across major platforms, including 140 on Weibo's trending list, and maintained the No. 1 position across multiple national variety show rankings. Built on six seasons of continuous content development, The Treasured Voice 6 has demonstrated exceptional influence and communication power. It continues to expand the possibilities of musical variety shows by activating content value, industry relevance, and social impact in equal measure.







Six Years of Refinement: Shaping a“Mainstream Hit Song Label”

One of the key distinctions of The Treasured Voice Season 6 lies in its ability to overcome the long-standing industry dilemma where songs gain popularity while the show itself remains overlooked. This season achieved immediate success upon launch-a result attributed to the show's long-term content strategy of building brand recognition through a steady stream of hit songs, effectively establishing itself as a“mainstream hit song label.”

At the core of this recognition is the program's consistently effective approach to musical adaptation, which ensures a high degree of content certainty. This“effective adaptation” can be traced to several key elements: carefully curated songs that have been tested in the market, performances led by highly skilled musicians, and a stylistic balance between consistent artistic integrity and mainstream aesthetic preferences.

Much of the discussion surrounding The Treasured Voice Season 6 this year has centered on its inclusion of viral short-video hits-often referred to as“internet sensation songs.” Tracks such as Jump Tower, performed by Liangying Zhang and Yitai Wang, garnered significant attention. Other featured songs included Dogtail Grass on the Dirt Slope, Savage, and Sleepless Begonia at 4 AM.

While some critics have argued that this song selection strategy compromises musical quality in favor of online popularity, two critical points should be acknowledged. First, in the era of short-form video, mainstream audiences are forming new, undeniable demands when it comes to music preferences and aesthetics. Ignoring this shift is unrealistic for the music industry. Second, with the involvement of powerful vocalists and top production teams, even seemingly simple internet songs can be revitalized with new artistic energy. In the case of Jump Tower, Liangying Zhang and Yitai Wang delivered a compelling reinterpretation that not only offered a sonically pleasing experience but also amplified emotional impact by echoing the metaphorical“free-fall” intensity described in the lyrics.

These high-caliber musicians have succeeded in unlocking the deeper appeal of many featured songs. In Tears of a Mermaid, Zihongfan Huang stepped out of his comfort vocal range to match harmonies in collaboration with Jun Xiao from WayV, creating an atmosphere praised for its immersive intensity. The related hashtag quickly surged into the top five on trending charts. Another standout hit of the season, Ninety Thousand Words, performed by Liangying Zhang and Yuning Liu, reimagined the original track's somber tone through an energetic DJ-style arrangement. The result was a highly addictive, dance-driven performance that ignited social media and topped major music charts. Hashtags like #ZhangLiangyingLiuYuningNinetyThousandWordsDuet, #ZhangLiangyingNinePairsOfGlassesMomVibe, and #LiuYuningNinetyThousandWordsMillionsOfLikes all climbed to the top of Weibo's trending list.

At the heart of these adaptations lies a dual-track musical philosophy: honoring both public taste and content quality. As music partner Weiwei Tan commented, the goal is to perform songs that resonate more closely with the general audience. Several artists echoed the sentiment that truly moving a song-and enabling emotional connection-is the mark of a great performer. Through its consistent delivery of viral hits, the The Treasured Voice IP is cultivating a unique content identity. Over the past six years, its efforts to build a“mainstream hit song label” have begun to yield meaningful results.

Reframing Music Variety Promotion Through Content-Centric Strategy

In recent years, the music industry has faced persistent challenges in user engagement, low music consumption enthusiasm, and poor listener retention. The Treasured Voice Season 6 has responded to these issues with notable impact, leveraging its reputation as a“hit song incubator” to reinvigorate public interest.

One key contribution has been its consistent ability to produce breakout performances, offering emerging artists increased exposure. In past seasons, singers such as Heye Wang, Xiaotang Yao, and Xincheng Zhang gained public attention through memorable moments on the show. This season, newcomer Zihongfan Huang followed in that tradition with standout performances that resonated across platforms. In addition to its core music partners, this season introduced a new“Blind Box Singer” segment-offering a professional stage to musicians from diverse stylistic backgrounds. For example, Huawen Xu was invited to join formal competition rounds by the music partners, while internet singer en Yien Wang made his first on-screen appearance through the blind box format. The hashtag #enFirstAppearance quickly rose to No. 6 on Weibo's trending list, sparking broad discussion.







By combining talent incubation with the consistent production of viral music, The Treasured Voice series has introduced innovative strategies in promotion and operations. These changes have helped reshape how the music industry integrates with short-video-era distribution models and audience behavior. This year, the program launched a new“Behind-the-Scenes Livestream” campaign, totaling 11 sessions and attracting over 110 million cumulative views. These livestreams successfully amplified interest in backstage stories and provided a second wave of exposure for key program moments. For instance, the press conference stream featuring the viral quote“Rong Wang said, let hardship be hers alone” ranked prominently on Weibo's trending list. On May 6, a livestream that connected multiple artist accounts reached the top of national popularity charts within just 20 minutes of going live, eventually surpassing 40 million views and generating over 2 million interactions.







This successful communication strategy also drove broader value realization. One example came from commercial resonance: the performance look worn by Liangying Zhang during Ninety Thousand Words became a sensation, leading to a rapid increase in sales of the same style of eyeglasses. This moment became one of the defining breakout events of The Treasured Voice Season 6, illustrating how high-quality content paired with strategic promotion can unlock multidimensional value. With a growing identity as a“mainstream hit song label,” The Treasured Voice IP is exploring a new path-one that embraces change, adapts to the digital era, and maintains artistic standards-while opening up new routes for music creation and dissemination.

Driving Public Good: Using Brand Influence to Build Shared Social Value

Focusing on public welfare and creating social value has long been a core tenet of The Treasured Voice IP. In collaboration with Zhejiang Satellite TV's“Z Charity” initiative, the program not only released the Gaokao encouragement song I Will Wait, but also launched a special Labor Day performance of Next Dawn, which climbed to the top of Weibo's trending list. On July 1, in celebration of the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China, the show partnered with Xinhua Net to release a public interest choral rendition of Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies. Notably, last year, the program also collaborated with CCTV News to release the song Bauhinia in Bloom, a tribute to Hong Kong's return that garnered over one million likes on Douyin.







The program's strong content and communication strategy have helped it establish social consensus and brand equity on multiple levels. The Gaokao tribute song I Will Wait received hundreds of thousands of likes on major music platforms, with over 200,000 comments. Related hashtags-such as #ZihongfanHuangBinqiLuYuanZhangGaokaoTributeSong-accumulated more than 9.3 million views, while another tag reached No. 33 on Douyin's trending chart and No. 9 on its entertainment category. The campaign was also featured by Hebei News, Zonglan News App, Hubei News, and other regional media outlets across apps, websites, and Weibo.

Following the broadcast of Episode 4, the performance of Flowers North of the City by Yuan Wang and Yuzhou Wang sparked widespread engagement from regional cultural and tourism departments. Official social media accounts representing the Henan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Guangxi Department of Culture and Tourism, the Guiyang Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and the Yantai Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism all used the song's audio to create and share secondary video content. Powered by its content brand and amplified through strategic promotion, The Treasured Voice Season 6 continues to extend the emotional reach of music, drawing increasing attention from mainstream media and driving cross-platform engagement beyond traditional entertainment circles.







Over the past six years, The Treasured Voice has steadily built recognition and influence as a“mainstream hit song label”-a scarce and valuable position within the music industry. From its deep-rooted commitment to content quality to its consistent delivery of promotional value, the series has cultivated long-term cultural capital. Now, by leveraging its brand equity, The Treasured Voice is helping shape a new cultural model aligned with the needs of modern communication and creative industries. As one of the genre's most enduring and recognizable IPs, the future of this music variety classic remains well worth following.