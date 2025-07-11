Such Acts Betray Our Values: CM Siddaramaiah Vows Strict Action Against Voyeurism, Harassment In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday condemned the recent incidents of women being secretly filmed and harassed in public spaces, with videos circulated online.

Says such acts betray Karnataka's societal values

He emphasised that such acts are crimes that betray the values of Karnataka's society and pledged to take firm action against the perpetrators.

In a message posted on X, Siddaramaiah said,“It pains me deeply to see women being secretly filmed and harassed in public spaces, with such videos circulated online at the cost of women's dignity. This is not the Karnataka we stand for.”

Government takes swift action; arrests made in multiple cases

He said that the government has taken immediate action against the offenders, with several arrests made in connection with these incidents and assured that the government is closely monitoring such activities to prevent further incidents.

"Many incidents have been reported in the last few days, and our government has taken immediate action against the offenders, who have been arrested. We are monitoring such activities closely," he posted on X.

He shared two stories in his post, one where Karnataka Police arrested a 26-year-old hotel management graduate, Gurdeep Singh, for shooting voyeuristic pictures and videos of women without their consent and posting them on social media.

While another mentioned a 27-year-old Diganth, working as an accountant at a private firm, was arrested in a similar case in May earlier this year.

He had taken voyeuristic pictures and videos of women commuters on Namma Metro and had posted them on an anonymously-run Instagram page.

"We must ask ourselves: where is our society headed if women cannot walk freely without fear of voyeurism or harassment? Such acts are crimes and betray our values as a society," added the Karnataka CM's post.

CM urges citizens to report cybercrime and harassment

CM Siddaramaiah urged citizens to report any such videos or accounts online to the cyber cell by calling 1930 or visiting He emphasised the importance of collective action in building a safe and respectful society where women can walk freely without fear of harassment or voyeurism.

"I urge every citizen: if you come across such videos or accounts online, please report them immediately to the cyber cell by calling 1930 or visiting Let us all work together to build a Karnataka where every woman feels safe, respected, and free," he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to prioritising the safety and dignity of women in Karnataka.

"To the women of our state: we stand with you. Your safety and dignity are our priority, and we will act firmly against such crimes," he added.