Gold Price RISES On July 11: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold prices have risen again during the wedding season, causing concern for both buyers and sellers. Check out the latest gold rates in various cities

Gold Price

Gold prices rise again, impacting the middle class. Prices fluctuate constantly, sometimes nearing one lakh.

Gold prices have been increasing for the past few months. Despite occasional dips, the overall trend is upward, worrying buyers and sellers.

Prices have increased slightly since yesterday. Check out the latest gold rates in different cities.

Today's gold rates in Kolkata:

22 carat - ₹9075 per gram

24 carat - ₹9900 per gram

Yesterday's gold rates in Kolkata:

22 carat - ₹9020 per gram

24 carat - ₹9840 per gram

Today's gold rates in Mumbai:

22 carat - ₹9075 per gram

24 carat - ₹9900 per gram

Today's gold rates in Delhi:

22 carat - ₹9090 per gram

24 carat - ₹99015 per gram

Today's gold rates in Bengaluru:

22 carat - ₹9075 per gram

24 carat - ₹9900 per gram

Today's gold rates in Ahmedabad:

22 carat - ₹9080 per gram

24 carat - ₹9905 per gram

Today's gold rates in Pune:

22 carat - ₹9075 per gram

24 carat - ₹9900 per gram

Today's gold rates in Kerala:

22 carat - ₹9075 per gram

24 carat - ₹9900 per gram

Today's gold rates in Patna:

22 carat - ₹9080 per gram

24 carat - ₹9905 per gram