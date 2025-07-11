9 Exciting Movies, Web Series Releasing THIS Friday

Get ready for a huge dose of entertainment this Friday! Around 9 films and web series are hitting different OTT platforms, perfect for a weekend binge. Let's dive in

1. R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's romantic drama 'Aap Jaisa Koi' streams on Netflix this Friday. Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhary, and Namit Das.

2. 'Mr. Rani', a comedy film directed by Deepak Subramaniam, is streaming on Lionsgate Play. It was released in theaters on February 7th this year.

3. Ram Gopal Varma's 'Sari', starring Aaradhya Devi, releases on Aha Video. It will be streamed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

4. After a successful theatrical run, the Telugu film '8 Vasantalu', directed by Ananthika Sanilkumar, is now streaming on Netflix.

5. The mystery thriller 'Detective Ujwalan', directed by Indranil Gopikrishnan, streams on Netflix in Malayalam. It stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson, and Ronny David Raj.

6. Tovino Thomas' action thriller 'Narivetta', directed by Anuraj Manohar, is streaming on SonyLIV in Malayalam.

7. 'Mr. & Mrs. Bachelor', a family drama starring Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan, is available on Manorama Max in Malayalam. It's directed by Deepu Karunakaran.

8. 'Kaliyugam', a sci-fi thriller starring Shraddha Srinath and Kishore, is available on SunNxt in Kannada.

9. 'Karki', a Kannada action drama directed by Jayaprakash Reddy, is also available on SunNxt. It was initially released in theaters on September 20, 2024.