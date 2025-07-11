Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
9 Exciting Movies, Web Series Releasing THIS Friday

9 Exciting Movies, Web Series Releasing THIS Friday


2025-07-11 02:01:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Get ready for a huge dose of entertainment this Friday! Around 9 films and web series are hitting different OTT platforms, perfect for a weekend binge. Let's dive in

1. R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's romantic drama 'Aap Jaisa Koi' streams on Netflix this Friday. Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhary, and Namit Das.

2. 'Mr. Rani', a comedy film directed by Deepak Subramaniam, is streaming on Lionsgate Play. It was released in theaters on February 7th this year.

3. Ram Gopal Varma's 'Sari', starring Aaradhya Devi, releases on Aha Video. It will be streamed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

4. After a successful theatrical run, the Telugu film '8 Vasantalu', directed by Ananthika Sanilkumar, is now streaming on Netflix.

5. The mystery thriller 'Detective Ujwalan', directed by Indranil Gopikrishnan, streams on Netflix in Malayalam. It stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson, and Ronny David Raj.

6. Tovino Thomas' action thriller 'Narivetta', directed by Anuraj Manohar, is streaming on SonyLIV in Malayalam.

7. 'Mr. & Mrs. Bachelor', a family drama starring Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan, is available on Manorama Max in Malayalam. It's directed by Deepu Karunakaran.

8. 'Kaliyugam', a sci-fi thriller starring Shraddha Srinath and Kishore, is available on SunNxt in Kannada.

9. 'Karki', a Kannada action drama directed by Jayaprakash Reddy, is also available on SunNxt. It was initially released in theaters on September 20, 2024.

MENAFN11072025007385015968ID1109787648

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search