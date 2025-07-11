Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January June 2025



Net sales amounted to MSEK 6,277 (6,771), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of three percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 300 (395), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 4.8 (5.8) percent.

Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -105 (-73), which mainly referred to structural measures to meet a weaker market and over time improve the Group's margins. The structural measures are expected to result in annual cost savings of around MSEK 151, of which around MSEK 84 in 2025.

Adjusted result after tax amounted to MSEK -7 (68), corresponding to SEK -0.23 (1.89) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 1,007 (1,157). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 989 (141).

Cash conversion was 120 (120) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

Free cash flow per share was SEK 19.51 (22.61). Net debt decreased by MSEK 888 to MSEK 8,224 compared to MSEK 9,112 at the beginning of the year. Excluding effects from IFRS 16, net debt decreased by MSEK 254 to MSEK 3,777 compared to MSEK 4,031 at the beginning of the year.

Second quarter 2025



Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,044 (3,503), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of five percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 167 (215), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.5 (6.1) percent

Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -18 (-47), which mainly referred to structural measures and change in management in one of the Group's subsidiaries.

Adjusted result after tax amounted to MSEK 14 (36), corresponding to SEK 0.37 (0.99) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 487 (516). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 486 (20).

Cash conversion increased to 106 (103) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

Free cash flow per share increased to SEK 9.42 (8.80).

Florian Beck has replaced Bernd Schwenger as CEO of the Group's largest subsidiary LGI. Charles Ickes has been appointed to the newly established position as Group COO. Charles will also continue in his current role as CEO of Bergen Logistics.

