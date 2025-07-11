Okanagan Gondola Breaks Ground In Vernon, British Columbia

In photo, from left to right: Sebi Lueoend, Doppelmayr (project partner); Steffen Beil, Funis (project partner); Dave McKenna, Ridge North America; Paul Deutsch, Ridge North America; Bob Fleming, RDNO; Akbal Mund, RDNO; and Rupert Harper, Okanagan Gondola.

VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ridge North America has officially broken ground on the Okanagan Gondola, a new tourism development located in the hills above Kalamalka Lake between Kelowna, British Columbia and Vernon, British Columbia.A ground breaking ceremony was held the afternoon of July 10, 2025, to mark the start of construction at the Okanagan Gondola's summit station and base area. Attendees included representatives from the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), project investors, partners, community members and team members from Ridge North America.The Okanagan Gondola will offer breathtaking views, immersive trails, and elevated dining designed for all ages.“This is an exciting milestone for our team and our partners,” said Rupert Harper, General Manager of Okanagan Gondola with Ridge North America.“We're looking forward to building an experience that celebrates the landscape and spirit of the Okanagan region.”The project will complement Vernon's existing tourism offerings and contribute to the area's growing appeal as a destination for outdoor and cultural experiences.“This project has the unique characteristic of creating something truly special for both residents and visitors,” added David McKenna, President of Ridge North America.“It's rewarding to be part of something that connects people to the outdoors in such a meaningful way.”Coming soon, the Okanagan Gondola will introduce a new chapter in the region's tourism landscape-bringing together community, culture and nature in one destination.For updates or more information, visit okanagangondola .In photo, from left to right: Sebi Lueoend, Doppelmayr (project partner); Steffen Beil, Funis (project partner); Dave McKenna, President, Ridge North America; Paul Deutsch, Founder & CEO, Ridge North America; Bob Fleming, Director, Regional District of North Okanagan; Akbal Mund, Board Member, Regional District of North Okanagan; and Rupert Harper, General Manager, Okanagan Gondola.-30-General Inquiries:Kasandra MartellMarketing ManagerRidge North Americamartell@ridgenorthamerica+1 250-864-9691Media Inquiries:Noelle AuneNoelle Aune Communications...+1 403-861-1982About Okanagan Gondola:Okanagan Gondola is a place where breathtaking views, immersive trails, and elevated dining come together in one unforgettable experience. Designed for all ages, it invites exploration, connection, and moments of joy in the heart of the valley. Every detail reflects the spirit of the Okanagan, one that is welcoming, adventurous, and naturally inspiring.The architecture at Okanagan Gondola is designed to elevate the landscape, not overpower it. Using natural materials and low-profile forms, each structure blends seamlessly into its surroundings, almost disappearing into the hills from afar.okanagangondolaAbout the Developer:The Okanagan Gondola is developed by Ridge North America, a company that develops attractions, hotels, restaurants, and multi-family housing in growing tourist regions. They create outdoor adventures and excellent hospitality experiences, and give back to communities through philanthropy, employment opportunities, and places to call home. ridgenorthamerica

Noelle Aune

Noelle Aune Communications

+1 403-861-1982

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.