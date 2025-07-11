Aker Solutions ASA: Second-Quarter And Half-Year Results 2025

OSLO, Norway, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions delivered solid financial performance in the second quarter and in the first half of 2025. Several key project portfolio milestones were met during the quarter. Aker Solutions continues to expect 2025 revenues to exceed NOK 55 billion with EBITDA margins of between 7.0 and 7.5 percent excluding net income from OneSubsea.

2Q 2025 Financial highlights

(excluding special items)

Revenue NOK 15.2 billion

EBITDA NOK 1.3 billion

EBITDA margin 8.3 percent

Earnings per share NOK 1.46

Net cash position NOK 2.1 billion

Order intake NOK 10.9 billion (0.7x book-to-bill)

Order backlog NOK 68.0 billion

1H 2025 Financial highlights

(excluding special items)

Revenue NOK 29.5 billion

EBITDA NOK 2.5 billion

EBITDA margin 8.4 percent

Earnings per share NOK 2.81

Order intake NOK 36.5 billion (1.3x book-to-bill)

"We continue to deliver solid financial results while achieving key milestones on our major projects, and I am proud of the dedication and hard work demonstrated by our organization," said Kjetel Digre, Chief Executive Officer at Aker Solutions.

"I am also pleased to see our drive for innovation and the integration of leading-edge technology into our services, such as the use of autonomous drones for offshore inspections," said Digre.

Key developments

Revenue in the second quarter increased to NOK 15.2 billion from NOK 12.8 billion in the same period last year. EBITDA excluding special items increased to NOK 1.3 billion compared with NOK 1.2 billion a year ago. The underlying EBITDA margin for the quarter was 8.3 percent, or 7.2 percent, excluding net income from OneSubsea.

In the Life Cycle segment, revenues grew by 30 percent compared to the same period last year, with improved margins. In the Renewables and Field Development segment, the legacy lump-sum projects continued to be a drag on margins. Commercial discussions are ongoing with clients and subcontractors on these projects.

During the first half of 2025, Aker Solutions experienced high activity across our locations, reaching several important milestones in the project portfolio, including the delivery and installation of the Valhall PWP substructure for Aker BP, and the official opening and first capture of CO2 at Heidelberg's cement plant at Brevik.

Order intake for the quarter was NOK 10.9 billion. This was driven by the extension of the brownfield services contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum and an award for the steel substructure for the BalWin 2 offshore wind project in Germany, as well as growth in existing projects. The secured backlog at the end of the quarter stood at NOK 68.0 billion.

The net cash position was NOK 2.1 billion at the end of the quarter, after payment of NOK 1.6 billion in dividends based on the financial results in 2024. During the quarter, Aker Solutions received dividends from our 20 percent stake in OneSubsea of NOK 145 million, in line with OneSubsea's announced targets to distribute USD 250 million to its shareholders in 2025.

Outlook and guidance

Based on the secured backlog and market activity, full year revenue in 2025 is expected to exceed NOK 55 billion. The underlying EBITDA margin, excluding net income from OneSubsea, is expected to be between 7.0 and 7.5 percent for the full year 2025.

