The ACT Wants Dog Owners To Spend 3 Hours A Day With Their Pet. But Quality, Not Quantity, Matters Most

MENAFN - The Conversation) Authorities in the ACT have released draft regulations for the welfare of dogs. One inclusion getting attention is a guideline“requiring all dogs to have a minimum of three hours of human contact daily”.

The purpose of this code is to help dog owners meet their obligations under existing animal welfare laws in the ACT, which see dogs as sentient animals. This recognises that dogs can experience pleasure and pain, and that these feelings matter.

If we accept dogs are sentient then we must think about their welfare and how to provide for them the best life possible. So, will three hours of human contact guarantee a good life?

Three hours across a 24-hour period is probably achievable for many people, once you factor in walks, pats, feeding time and some attention at home.

But just mandating a certain number of hours isn't the answer, in my view.

What matters most is what you do when you're with your dog to meet their specific emotional and physical needs – and how long you're leaving them alone.

Human contact is a good thing for dogs

Countries around the world are taking more notice of the needs of dogs.

In Germany , the law requires owners to walk their dogs twice a day for at least an hour each time.

Swedish rules require that“dogs must have their need for social contact satisfied”.

Dogs are descended from the grey wolf – an animal which would certainly not integrate easily into a human group.

But over thousands of years, humans have selectively bred dogs so they want, and even depend on, human contact.

We've genetically selected dogs to want to be with us, and unfortunately this has led to many not coping well when they're alone.

The ACT's new draft code recognises this, noting that“dogs are social animals and must not be kept alone for long periods of time”.

An estimated 14–29% of dogs have problems related to separation from their owners.

Signs of separation-related problems may include:



barking

escaping

destructive digging destructive chewing.

Other problems for inactive dogs might include being overweight, feeling bored or even getting depressed .

Dogs have been genetically shaped to want and even depend on human contact. Photo by Helena Lopes/Pexels

Quality time matters most

It is likely the quality of time spent with our dogs is more important than the quantity.

Some dogs like lying on the sofa bingeing the latest series with you. Others might prefer long walks, or a strenuous game of fetch.

And dogs have different needs. A one-year-old dog might love going for a big walk, but a 12-year-old dog with arthritis may find that painful. Some dogs love chasing balls, and others would rather watch grass grow.

What's more, the amount of time a dog can handle alone will depend on the animal. For some, only five minutes away from their human would be long enough to send them into total meltdown.

What's important is what you do with your dog when you're together, to meet their needs.

Complicating matters further, dog owners vary in how they want to spend time with their pet.

That's why this guideline may struggle to find community acceptance. Good dog owners realise that what you do with your dog is most important, and needs to be tailored to the dog's emotional needs, rather than just mandating a certain time goal.

That said, the draft code may prompt all dog owners (including not-so-conscientious ones) to consider whether they spend enough time with their dogs.

And it may prompt people considering buying a dog to think about whether they can commit three hours a day.

The regulation may also encourage people to think more about fun things to do with their dog, such as develop (or continue) a play routine . Creative play can help boost attachment between dog and human.

An easy bonus we can give our dogs is to be present with them.

If you can't manage three hours, just aim for what you can and try to carve out special time with them (perhaps by reducing your screen time where possible).

The most important part is to see if you can observe what happens when they're alone (you could set up a camera). Try to make changes and seek professional advice if you can see their welfare is at risk.

An easy bonus we can give our dogs is to be present with them. Photo by Haberdoedas Photography/Pexels

An important discussion

Effective rules also need to be enforceable.

It is highly unlikely sufficient resourcing would be available in the ACT to check the time all dog-owners spend with their dogs each day. How this would be calculated and recorded remains unclear.

But even if this three-hours-a-day guideline is dropped in the ACT's final code, it's prompted an important discussion and will overall improve the welfare of dogs.