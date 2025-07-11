Committed To Nurture Next-Gen Innovation In 6G Technology: Jyotiraditya Scindia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The government is committed to nurturing next-generation communication technologies like 6G, enabling the transition through robust policy frameworks, increased research funding and timely spectrum allocation to facilitate testing and innovation, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said.

Reviewing the progress of Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) along with Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Telecom, the Minister said that the Bharat 6G alliance should create a focused, strategic and clear roadmap for driving the innovation in 6G technology.

He stressed on regular review of the progress at each workgroups level to achieve the ambitious target to achieve 10 per cent intellectual property rights (IPRs) in the 6G technology globally.

During the high-level interaction, the Alliance presented detailed updates on India's progress toward becoming a global leader in 6G by 2030. The event included comprehensive presentations from working group Chairpersons, outlining actionable plans and key technological advancements.

“Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons, and members of the Alliance's working groups shared comprehensive updates on strategic updates, initiatives, and action plans. The presentations highlighted significant advancements in areas such as Indigenous RAN technology, Intelligent and inclusive networks for rural connectivity, Cross-sectoral 6G applications in domains like agriculture, healthcare, smart and sustainable deployment,” according to an official statement.

The Bharat 6G Alliance also briefed the Union Minister on key actions undertaken by the government and industry since the previous review.

The Alliance has now expanded to a robust network of 80 member organisations, including over 30 startups, reflecting the growing national momentum for indigenous 6G innovation.

The event served as a key platform for the Bharat 6G Alliance to present and interaction with more than 100 telecom leaders and stakeholders for the progress made since the last review held in September 2024, along with innovations and collaborative efforts aimed at establishing India's leadership in 6G technologies.

The government unveiled the Bharat 6G Vision Document in March 2023, laying the strategic foundation for India's leadership in the sixth generation (6G) of wireless systems.

-IANS

na/