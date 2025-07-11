Vietnam's Eloq Communications Wins Top Honor At ASEAN PR Excellence Awards 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 10, 2025 8:17 pm - Vietnam-based PR and marketing agency EloQ Communications wins Diamond Award for "Best PR Agency," marking a new pinnacle in regional recognition.

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM - EloQ Communications, a Vietnam-based public relations and integrated marketing agency, has been awarded the Diamond Award – the highest distinction - in the Best PR Agency category at the 5th ASEAN PR Excellence Awards 2025, organized by the ASEAN PR Network (APRN). This marks a significant leap from the Bronze Award the agency received in 2021, affirming EloQ's evolution into one of Southeast Asia's most influential and forward-thinking PR consultancies.

The recognition celebrates EloQ's unwavering dedication to ethical, impactful, and culturally intelligent communications. With a portfolio of over 100 successful campaigns for global brands such as AstraZeneca, Viber, Intel, Booking, TCP Vietnam, and Duolingo, EloQ has consistently demonstrated its ability to blend strategic depth with creative flexibility. The agency is known for pioneering integrated communication models that resonate across diverse ASEAN markets while remaining rooted in local insight.

“From our humble beginnings with a Bronze trophy in 2021 to this moment of holding the Diamond Award in 2025 - our journey has been one of passion, perseverance, and an unshakable belief in the power of authentic communications,” said Dr. Clara Ly-Le (, Founder and Managing Director of EloQ Communications.“This award is more than just a recognition. It is a testament to the resilience and bold spirit of our team, and to our mission of advancing meaningful communications in Vietnam and beyond.”

In its winning entry, EloQ showcased its recent campaigns across sectors such as healthcare, sustainability, tourism, and youth engagement. These included the award-winning projects for AstraZeneca, TCP Vietnam, and Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Beyond campaign results, EloQ's leadership in industry ethics, regional collaboration, and knowledge-sharing was also praised. As the first Vietnamese PR agency to join PRCA Asia-Pacific, EloQ is actively shaping conversations on climate action, digital transparency, and communications innovation across the region.

With this achievement, EloQ cements its role not only as a campaign implementer, but as a regional thought leader - committed to raising the standards of public relations in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is a Vietnam-based public relations and integrated marketing agency that serves clients across Southeast Asia and internationally. Founded on the principles of transparency, cultural understanding, and strategic creativity, EloQ specializes in media relations, digital marketing, crisis communications, social media management, and PR measurement. The agency is also a strong advocate for elevating Vietnam's voice in global communications networks and supporting the professional development of young communicators in the region.

About ASEAN PR Network (APRN)

APRN is an organisation that serves as a platform to facilitate connectivity among PR leaders, PR practitioners, PR educators and PR institutions in the Southeast Asia region. APRN is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.