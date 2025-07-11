Dong Yuhui's Fujian Journey: The Sea's Lesson - 30% Destiny, 70% Determination

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Fuzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Recently, Fujian launched the "Marine Culture in Fujian" campaign, inviting experts to share their perspectives on the province's thriving marine culture. In this video, Dong Yuhui, a top Chinese livestreamer with nearly 30 million followers across China's major social media platforms, explores the unique charm of Fujian's oceanic heritage.





"30% of your life is destined by fate, while 70% depends on hard work." Dong Yuhui pointed out that the wisdom to act at the right time and the decisiveness to ride the waves are the most laudable characteristics of Fujian people. They have utilized boats and paddles to build up courage, cast their passion into sails, and forge ahead.







Ocean scenery in Qida Village, Lianjiang County, Fuzhou City

