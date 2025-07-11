Dong Yuhui's Fujian Journey: The Sea's Lesson - 30% Destiny, 70% Determination
"30% of your life is destined by fate, while 70% depends on hard work." Dong Yuhui pointed out that the wisdom to act at the right time and the decisiveness to ride the waves are the most laudable characteristics of Fujian people. They have utilized boats and paddles to build up courage, cast their passion into sails, and forge ahead.
Ocean scenery in Qida Village, Lianjiang County, Fuzhou City
