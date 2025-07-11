Alibaba's Amap Launches China's First Multilingual Map With 14 New Languages For Overseas Users
To further enhance the travel experience for foreign visitors, Alibaba Group's Amap officially launched China's first multilingual map on July 9. Building on its existing Chinese and English versions, the platform now supports 14 additional languages: Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Thai, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Italian, Russian, Arabic, Malay, Indonesian, and Vietnamese.
Overseas users can now directly download the multilingual version of Amap via the App Store and Google Play.
Earlier this year, Amap became the first domestic platform to introduce an English-language map specifically designed for overseas users, providing a more pleasurable and seamless travel experience in China. The release of the multilingual version further broadens language coverage, enabling users from non-English-speaking countries to also benefit from Amap's high-quality mobility services.
The multilingual version features a fully localized interface and geographic information, accurately displaying locations across China. It includes names and descriptions of key places such as tourist attractions, restaurants, and hotels, assisting foreign visitors in quickly familiarizing themselves with and navigating their surroundings effortlessly.
The multilingual version is seamlessly integrated with Amap's core functions, allowing foreign visitors to access the same driving, walking, cycling, and public transport navigation services as local users.
It also features an English-language ride-hailing function, allowing foreign visitors in China to book vehicles across multiple platforms with a single tap, while easily accessing key information such as pick-up locations and fare estimates.
Amap, under Alibaba Group, is a leading provider of professional travel and location service solutions. Since its inception, Amap has remained committed to "connecting the real world with a living map for smarter journeys and better living." In the future, Amap will continue to enhance its multilingual services, covering more languages and usage scenarios, to help overseas users seamlessly adapt to travel and life in China.
