Trading Radar For July 11: TCS, Glenmark Pharma, Tata Elxsi, HUL, Dmart, Zee Entertainment Are On The Watchlist
Indian equity markets closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by IT, PSU banking, and pharma stocks. On Friday, markets are expected to open on a negative note, following mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty, a key early indicator for the Nifty 50, slipped 0.21% to 25,282.5.
Investor sentiment remains cautious amid ongoing uncertainty around the US-India trade deal and as the earnings season gets underway.
Here are the stocks to watch out for in today's session.
TCS: Posted a 6% rise in Q1 net profit to ₹12,760 crore, with revenue growing 1.3% to ₹63,437 crore. Brokerages such as Nomura and UBS have revised their price targets lower.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Unit IGI Therapeutics entered an exclusive licensing agreement with AbbVie for its oncology asset ISB 2001, securing a $700 million upfront payment and potential milestones worth up to $1.23 billion.
Hindustan Unilever: Appointed Priya Nair as MD & CEO for a five-year term starting August 1, 2025, succeeding Rohit Jawa.
Aegis Logistics: Sold its 48,000 MT LPG terminal at Pipavav to Aegis Vopak Terminals for ₹428.4 crore through a slump sale.
Zee Entertainment: Proposal to raise funds via warrant issuance failed to gain the required 75% shareholder approval, receiving only 59.5% support.
Deepak Fertilisers: Signed a five-year LNG regasification agreement with Petronet LNG for 25 TBTUs annually at the Dahej terminal.
PC Jeweller: To raise ₹500 crore via preferential allotment to promoters and capital ventures to prepay debt and become debt-free by the end of FY26.
Krystal Integrated Services: Won a ₹20.26 crore, three-year contract from AAI for managing Patna Airport's new terminal building.
Birla Corporation: Was declared the preferred bidder for a limestone mining lease in Rajasthan's Nagaur district with a 63.5% final price offer.
LIC: May see further stake sale as the government plans disinvestment from its 96.5% holding, according to reports.
Oil India: Signed a 15-year deal to supply up to 9 lakh SCM/day of natural gas from its Rajasthan block to GAIL for power generation.
PSU Banks: The government plans to raise around ₹45,000 crore in FY26 by diluting stakes in public sector banks through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs), according to reports.
Q1 Results
Tata Elxsi: Reported a 21.5% drop in Q1 net profit to ₹144.36 crore due to macroeconomic headwinds and reduced R & D spending.
Anand Rathi Wealth: Posted a 28% jump in Q1 PAT to ₹94 crore, with revenue rising 16% to ₹284.3 crore.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA): Reported a 35.1% decline in Q1 net profit to ₹246.68 crore, even as its revenue from operations rose nearly 29% to ₹1,947.29 crore.
Quarterly results expected today: Avenue Supermarts (DMart), Aditya Birla Money, Elecon Engineering Company.
