Looking For High Returns? Check Out These Banks With Best FD Rates In 2025
Amidst stock market volatility, Fixed Deposits (FDs) remain a favorite, considered by many as the safest investment. Let's explore some banks offering the highest FD interest rates.
Slice, formerly North East Small Finance Bank, offers the highest interest rate of 8.50% on FDs for 18 months and 1 day to 18 months and 2 days.
Suryoday offers 8.40% interest on FDs with terms ranging from 30 months to 3 years.
Utkarsh offers 8.25% interest on FDs with terms from 2 to 3 years.
Jana offers 8.20% interest on 5-year FDs.
Ujjivan offers 7.75% interest on 2-year FDs.
Unity offers a maximum interest rate of 8.60% on 1001-day FDs.
ICICI, HDFC, and SBI (under Amrit Vrishti scheme) offer a competitive 6.60% interest for various terms from 444 days to 10 years.
Smaller banks offer up to 8.5% interest on FDs, but they carry higher risk compared to larger, established banks. Traditional banks, while offering lower returns, are considered more reliable due to their stability.
Disclaimer: Bank FD interest rates are subject to change; investors should check with individual banks for the latest updates before making any decisions.
