Bangladesh: Awami League Condemns 'Forcing' Former IGP To Become State Approver

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, July 11 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League Party expressed its deep concern over the“inhuman torture and coercion” used to force former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdullah Al Mamun to become a state witness in a“false and farcical case” filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two others at the“so-called International Crimes Tribunal” of the country.

Local media on Thursday reported that the ICT framed charges against three persons, including Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, in a case related to the alleged "crimes against humanity" during last year's July uprising. The other co-accused, former IGP Al Mamun, reportedly has become a state witness (a witness for the prosecution) in the case.

“This is part of a malicious attempt to wrongfully convict the daughter of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and others based on false and baseless allegations. The Awami League strongly condemns and expresses its utter disgust at this heinous and despicable incident,” read a statement issued by the party on Thursday.

According to the Awami League, by making the former IGP Al Mamun a state witness, the“illegal ICT Tribunal is attempting to falsely implicate” former Prime Minister Hasina and the former Home Minister Kamal.

“It is clear that when the prosecution failed to present any factual evidence after a long period of investigation, they resorted to coercing Abdullah Al Mamun as a state witness. This proves that the prosecution has no concrete evidence and is instead depending on forced testimony. In politically motivated cases, such tactics are often used to turn co-accused into state witnesses to target political opponents for conviction. Such acts are typically used when there is a lack of credible evidence to prove the charges,” the statement added.

The Awami League asserted that Hasina has committed no crime. The prosecution's inability to present any evidence against her is why they are now "resorting to pressure and coercion."

“The Awami League believes that this entire farcical trial is an act of vengeance by the illegal, occupying, murderous, fascist regime of Yunus. It is being conducted in retaliation for the successful prosecution of 1971 war criminals during Sheikh Hasina's government. Now, this illegal interim regime is staging a fabricated trial to take political revenge against the daughter of Bangabandhu,” the party stated.

Raising concerns, the Awami League mentioned that not only was the former IGP Abdullah Al Mamun subjected to inhuman torture in prison, but his family has also endured indescribable abuse and oppression. It further stated that his family has been threatened, and if he refuses to become a state witness, he will be hanged, and his family members will be arrested, imprisoned, and face similar fates.

“We have also come to know that within prison, representatives of the interim regime led by fascist Yunus have told him that if he agrees to become a state witness and testifies as instructed, he will be released. The Awami League holds that such treatment of a detained individual is not only inhumane but also illegal, unlawful, and unconstitutional,” said the party.

“According to the prevailing laws of the land, such actions are entirely criminal. Forcing someone to be a state witness and using their coerced testimony to present a particular narrative is a blatant violation of the rule of law,” it added.

The Awami League called upon the people of the country and the global community to raise their voice against this "injustice, oppression, and humanitarian disaster" unfolding in Bangladesh.