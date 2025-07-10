Royal Air Maroc Promises Investments In Brazil
“After two years of COVID, which forced us to reduce traffic between the two countries, we resumed flights between Casablanca and São Paulo to three times a week on a route that works very well. We'll have reached four flights by December and will end 2026 with six flights per week,” he said.
“And I think we'll open Rio de Janeiro, which is a beautiful destination, but it doesn't have the same potential as São Paulo. São Paulo is the economic center, from our point of view, in terms of tourism. Rio has its own specificities and potential, and at the right time, we'll resume (flights),” said the executive. The company flew to Rio de Janeiro between the 1970s and the early 1990s.
Addou said Royal Air Maroc has an“ambitious” expansion plan and aims to reach a fleet of 200 aircraft, adding 15 planes per year to its portfolio over the next 10 years.“My friends from Embraer who are here are well aware of the topic,” he said.
The LIDE Brazil-Morocco Forum is being held in Marrakesh from July 8 to 11. It brings together representatives from sectors such as aerospace, tourism, technology, and agribusiness, among others, who evaluate partnership and business opportunities between Brazil and Morocco.
Translated by Guilherme MirandaAbdelaziz Chaouta/LIDE
