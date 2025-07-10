Ultra Cinemas Of Panama To Investigate Boquete For A Movie Theater And Convention Center -
For the convention center side, we are looking for individuals, service clubs or organizations that can help with Bingo's, card games, darts, casinos, and games of chance for the total Vegas experience. That would include a food court with restaurants included from Boquete, David, Panama City and beyond. An Irish Pub would be nice, so the entertainment list is large. We know that Boquete has the experienced individuals to make this happen, both retired and currently working.
NewsroomPanama will be accepting resumes or CV's as of today at ... The heading or subject line should be CV to be kept separate from regular emails. From those resumes and CV's we will invite you to a meeting and viewing of the facility. The date of this first meeting will be Thursday afternoon July 17th 2025 in Boquete to talk about this project further at a time to be announced. Write to us today as there will be a limited number of persons who can attend this first meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment