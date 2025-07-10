Ultra Cinemas Of Panama To Investigate Boquete For A Movie Theater And Convention Center

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Ultra Cinemas Movie Theater Group is in the process of investigating Boquete as a movie theater and mini-convention center and has decided on a location. They need the help of Boqueteños. The group would like to have a managing partner and investors. It is easy to find people who can spend money, but they are looking mainly for people who can make money. Entrepreneurial people with movie theater experience, as well as convention and entertainment facilities experience would be preferred to apply.

For the convention center side, we are looking for individuals, service clubs or organizations that can help with Bingo's, card games, darts, casinos, and games of chance for the total Vegas experience. That would include a food court with restaurants included from Boquete, David, Panama City and beyond. An Irish Pub would be nice, so the entertainment list is large. We know that Boquete has the experienced individuals to make this happen, both retired and currently working.

NewsroomPanama will be accepting resumes or CV's as of today at ... The heading or subject line should be CV to be kept separate from regular emails. From those resumes and CV's we will invite you to a meeting and viewing of the facility. The date of this first meeting will be Thursday afternoon July 17th 2025 in Boquete to talk about this project further at a time to be announced. Write to us today as there will be a limited number of persons who can attend this first meeting.